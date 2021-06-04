River Bend HOA says complacency is causing more break-ins

BATON ROUGE- Police say 237 guns have been stolen this year, of that 94 were out of vehicles. One of the hardest-hit subdivisions is right off Brightside called River Bend.

In River Bend lives Pete Bush, who’s been there for more than 15 years, telling WBRZ last month he was taken by surprise.

“Well we were leaving early in the morning to go on a trip out of town and as soon as we left the video camera showed that we got broken into,” said Bush

It was 5 a.m. when they left their house, the burglars then climbed through the back window into the house stealing three TVs. The alarms didn’t go off because Bush didn't set this saying his son was coming in a few hours. Instead, he learned his lesson.

"It didn't happen to me, it happened for me, so I can get more vigilant about setting the alarm, I guarantee we set it every day since,” said Bush.

He's not the only one that's fallen victim to this mistake, as more break-ins occur, residents them on the Next Door app. The River Bend Homeowners Association President says lots of residents have let their guard down.

“I don't consider it a break-in if your car is unlocked," said Adrienne Bowser, the HOA president.

She's been the president for 10 years now saying over the past two, theft has become a bigger issue.

"All of a sudden the world changed and now you have to make sure your doors are locked. I think it's just the way society is going,” said Bowser.

Reminding the people to be more aware.

“If people see you are letting your guard down then yes they will come into your area", said Bowser.

While residents like Maria, have caught suspects on video, pulling at car handles in the middle of the night to see if they are open.

“Very fortunate our cars were locked and I also caught them with the cameras checking the front door for packages,” said Maria.

Not everyone was that lucky.

"They did take some weapons from vehicles that were unlocked, which is very dangerous," said Maria.

Maria wants to see security, Pete, on the other hand, says, he's not worried.

"I've never felt unsafe here, even though everywhere in Baton Rouge you are close to some unsafe area,” said Pete.

The HOA says if residents see any suspicious activity to get them a call adding that there cameras and security in place, they need residents to do their part.