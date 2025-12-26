Latest Weather Blog
Ring in the new year at these events around the capital region
2026 is almost here! Celebrate the arrival of the new year at these events around the capital region.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Dec. 31
- Red Stick Rising, a kid-friendly New Year's Eve event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the River Center Library and Town Square; arts and crafts, activities, the Amazing Bacon stilt walker, and the rising of the Red Stick at noon, followed by an Auld Land Syne sing-along
- Red Stick Revelry from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Davis Rhorer Plaza, featuring live music from Press 1 for English and After 8, fireworks and a countdown to midnight as the Red Stick drops
- New Year's Eve at The Queen and Bally's with live music by The Michael Foster Project and more from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; for tickets and more information, click here
- Rooftop Ring In at the Shaw Center for the Arts from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with live music, hors d'oeuvres, bar service, photo ops and a view of the fireworks show on the Mississippi River; get tickets here
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Dec. 31
- New Year's Eve at The Mallory in St. Francisville from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring live music, a mechanical bull, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a midnight fireworks show, a DJ after party and a complimentary champagne toast; get tickets here
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood
-
Christmas Eve winner in Arkansas lands a $1.817 billion Powerball lottery jackpot
-
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted...
-
Kennedy Center Christmas Eve jazz concert canceled after Trump name added to...
-
Mayor-President Edwards outlines plan for next year in office during sit-down with...
Sports Video
-
LSU travels to Houston for Texas Bowl
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week