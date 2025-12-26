Ring in the new year at these events around the capital region

2026 is almost here! Celebrate the arrival of the new year at these events around the capital region.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Dec. 31

- Red Stick Rising, a kid-friendly New Year's Eve event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the River Center Library and Town Square; arts and crafts, activities, the Amazing Bacon stilt walker, and the rising of the Red Stick at noon, followed by an Auld Land Syne sing-along

- Red Stick Revelry from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Davis Rhorer Plaza, featuring live music from Press 1 for English and After 8, fireworks and a countdown to midnight as the Red Stick drops

- New Year's Eve at The Queen and Bally's with live music by The Michael Foster Project and more from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; for tickets and more information, click here

- Rooftop Ring In at the Shaw Center for the Arts from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with live music, hors d'oeuvres, bar service, photo ops and a view of the fireworks show on the Mississippi River; get tickets here

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

Dec. 31

- New Year's Eve at The Mallory in St. Francisville from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring live music, a mechanical bull, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a midnight fireworks show, a DJ after party and a complimentary champagne toast; get tickets here