Ring in the new year at these events around the capital region

Friday, December 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

2026 is almost here! Celebrate the arrival of the new year at these events around the capital region.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Dec. 31
- Red Stick Rising, a kid-friendly New Year's Eve event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the River Center Library and Town Square; arts and crafts, activities, the Amazing Bacon stilt walker, and the rising of the Red Stick at noon, followed by an Auld Land Syne sing-along

- Red Stick Revelry from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Davis Rhorer Plaza, featuring live music from Press 1 for English and After 8, fireworks and a countdown to midnight as the Red Stick drops

- New Year's Eve at The Queen and Bally's with live music by The Michael Foster Project and more from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; for tickets and more information, click here

- Rooftop Ring In at the Shaw Center for the Arts from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with live music, hors d'oeuvres, bar service, photo ops and a view of the fireworks show on the Mississippi River; get tickets here

WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Dec. 31
- New Year's Eve at The Mallory in St. Francisville from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring live music, a mechanical bull, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a midnight fireworks show, a DJ after party and a complimentary champagne toast; get tickets here

