City installs 'Red Stick' downtown as local version of New Year's Eve ball

45 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 6:25 PM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — City leaders have begun preparing for New Year's Eve as crews installed the "Red Stick" in downtown Baton Rouge.

The local version of the famous New Year's Eve Ball in New York was erected at the North Boulevard Town Square near City Hall. 

The "Red Stick" will be dropped at midnight on New Year's Eve to conclude the city's Red Stick Revelry Celebration, which will begin at 8 p.m.

