83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burning 18-wheeler stalls traffic on I-12 Friday

15 hours 19 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 11:00 PM April 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON - Officials are responded to a semi-truck on fire along I-12 Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the westbound side of the interstate near Livingston around noon and the cab of an 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished shortly afterward.

The driver escaped the vehicle safely, and no injuries were reported.

I-12 West was closed near the Livingston exit after the crash. One lane has since reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days