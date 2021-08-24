Reward grows to $100K in search of NOPD officer's killers

HOUSTON - The body of an off-duty New Orleans police officer killed while on a trip to Texas was escorted back to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Everett Briscoe was shot and killed in Houston over the weekend while dining with other members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The group was dining on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante when two armed suspects tried to rob them. The attackers shot Briscoe and left another person seriously wounded.

Houston Police announced Tuesday the award increased to $100,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Law enforcement from the Houston and New Orleans areas contributed $40,000, and Tilman Fertitta—a businessman who owns the restaurant where the shooting happened—added $60,000 himself.

Houston officers escorted Briscoe's body to Beaumont, near the Louisiana-Texas state line, where they were met by NOPD officers who would escort him the rest of the way home.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Houston Police at 713-308-3600.