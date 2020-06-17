Resurfacing work on LA 1 will start in a month, last for one year

PORT ALLEN – The promise of a smoother highway on the west side has drivers excited, but they will have to wait some time before road repair on LA 1 is complete. Work isn’t expected to start for another month.

“Once it's done, it's going to be really nice. And it's much-needed for the highway. I drive over there quite a bit, so I know it's much-needed,” said Rodney Mallett, with DOTD.

Right now, the highway is filled with cracks and bumps. DOTD is in the process of finishing up a contract to resurface 12 miles of LA 1 from the end of the Intracoastal bridge to LA 75 in Plaquemine.

“We have a lot of big trucks, a lot of cars. It's just the nature of the beast. It needs to be addressed from time to time,” Mallett said.

Crews will do asphalt milling on the southbound lanes and patch up concrete on the northbound lanes. Work isn't expected to start for another month though, and it will last a full year. Mallett says the closures will happen at night.

“We’re going to try to minimize impacts on traffic. We'll appreciate everyone being patient while we do this,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost around $8 million.