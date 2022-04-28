Restaurants near Tiger Stadium preparing for huge rush of customers this weekend

As the days get closer and closer to one of the biggest weekends LSU's campus might ever experience, the restaurants surrounding Tiger Stadium are ready for the Garth Brooks rush.

"It's pretty much football season in May!" Dustin Loveless, general manager of Walk On's on Burbank Drive, said.

The restaurant is hosting its own tailgate with live music and boiled crawfish all day Saturday.

"It's gonna be the energy of a tailgate of football season, but I think more families. It's just going to be a better environment. Maybe not as many shots, probably, that way you can remember Garth," Loveless said.

Loveless says they've been preparing since December to ensure things like supply chain and staffing issues don't slow the party down.

"We're still seeing some effects with COVID, so I've started ordering up on alcohol and beer two weeks ago just to make sure if they were out or low, I could get it in in time."

Just a few steps across the street from Tiger Stadium, Torchy's Tacos is also gearing up for a busy weekend.

"We're busy really from start to finish. We'll get probably six hours of folks waiting to get into the concert, plus with the different sporting events, we'll see rushes from each one of those as well."

Manager Brian Neal says everything in their kitchen is made from scratch, which presents a unique challenge.

"Marinations of all the different meats that we do really started today. Our meats are marinated anywhere from 24 to 36 hours… all of our sauces are made from scratch so, the buildup has already started," Neal said.

It's all hands on deck this weekend. Both locations said they're bringing in staff from as far away as Lake Charles.

"We're pulling staff from our other locations to come help out and support so, our Houma location, our Juban Crossing location, we even have some from Lake Charles coming to help out," Loveless said.

But years of home football games have trained them for this moment.

"The build for this is actually probably more than we'd do for a home football game, even one of the bigger ones that we saw this year."

When the time comes, they're ready for whatever the crowd may bring.