Mayor-President Sid Edwards to host free youth football camp

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards will host a free youth football camp, his office announced Thursday.

"Coach Sid's Camp of Champions" will be held at the Istrouma High School football field from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 14.

The camp is open to children ages 5-18, and parents can click here to register their kids.

“Coach Sid is back and looking for champions. It’s almost that time of the year again… football season. We have clear skies and a good time; all we need is you," Edwards' office said.