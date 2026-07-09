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Mayor-President Sid Edwards to host free youth football camp

2 hours 2 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 11:27 AM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards will host a free youth football camp, his office announced Thursday. 

"Coach Sid's Camp of Champions" will be held at the Istrouma High School football field from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 14. 

The camp is open to children ages 5-18, and parents can click here to register their kids. 

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“Coach Sid is back and looking for champions. It’s almost that time of the year again… football season. We have clear skies and a good time; all we need is you," Edwards' office said. 

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