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Mayor-President Sid Edwards to host free youth football camp
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards will host a free youth football camp, his office announced Thursday.
"Coach Sid's Camp of Champions" will be held at the Istrouma High School football field from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 14.
The camp is open to children ages 5-18, and parents can click here to register their kids.
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“Coach Sid is back and looking for champions. It’s almost that time of the year again… football season. We have clear skies and a good time; all we need is you," Edwards' office said.
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