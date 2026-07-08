Applications open for program aiming to enhance storefronts of businesses along Plank Road Corridor

BATON ROUGE — Build East Baton Rouge has begun taking applications for its Front Door Refresh Facade Improvement Program, which aims to support small businesses and commercial property owners along the Plank Road Corridor.

The program aims to enhance the corridor through exterior property improvements and storefront enhancements.

According to Build EBR, this program is the final implementation initiative funded through the JPMorgan Chase AdvancingCities Grant. A spokesperson said that it "advances the vision established through the Reimagine Plank Road Master Plan by helping create a more vibrant, attractive and economically resilient commercial corridor."

The initial phase of the program will focus on the area between North 22nd Street and Clayton Street.

Those selected for the program can receive funding for storefront renovations, exterior painting, façade restoration, signage improvements, awnings and canopies, landscaping and site enhancements and accessibility improvements.

"Unlike traditional reimbursement programs, Front Door Refresh is designed to reduce barriers for participating businesses by providing grant funding, technical guidance, and project support throughout the process," a spokesperson added.

Each storefront that applies can get grants of up to $10,000.

Build EBR applications opened Tuesday and will be accepted through Sept. 30. Click here to apply.