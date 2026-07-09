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Prairieville Fire Department announces new chief
PRAIRIEVILLE — The Prairieville Fire Department announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Daniel Neal, PhD.
Neal has more than 30 years of fire service experience and a national reputation for his crisis management and leadership skills, the department said.
"Chief Neal is a 'boots-on-the-ground' leader who is ready to serve the men and women of our District and the residents of Prairieville," PFD said.
The move is a homecoming for Neal's wife, Alicia, who is a Louisiana native, and their oldest daughter will begin her freshman year at LSU in August.
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