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VIDEO: Hammond Police truck rams suspect during pursuit that ended outside Walker dollar store

1 hour 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 4:21 PM July 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina & Logan Cullop

WALKER — Hammond Police officers rammed a motorcyclist who led them on a chase from Tangipahoa Parish into a Walker neighborhood, video obtained by WBRZ shows. 

The pursuit began in Hammond, Walker Police Captain John Sharp said, and Walker officers were called to assist when it entered the area around noon on Wednesday. WBRZ viewers reported a large law enforcement presence in the area, including K-9 officers and helicopters.

Surveillance footage from a neighborhood near the Dollar General at the intersection of Walker North and Ball Park roads shows the motorcyclist with his feet in the air after he was hit by a Hammond Police truck. 

Still frame taken from security video of pursuit

Four officers ran after the man once he got up and took off running toward the Dollar General, where Walker Police Captain John Sharp said he was taken into custody. 

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WBRZ asked Hammond Police how the pursuit began, but we have not received any information. 

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