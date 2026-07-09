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Garage along Laurel Street catches fire early Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Fire Department says

3 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 7:27 AM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A garage along Laurel Street caught fire early Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said. 

BRFD crews responded to reports of the fire on Laurel between North 12th and North 13th streets at 4:42 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a large detached garage behind a house fully engulfed in flames. Within 20 minutes, firefighters put out the blaze, preventing it from spreading to the home or other nearby houses.

No one was at the house or garage when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. 

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire. 

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