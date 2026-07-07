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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep
BATON ROUGE- The Madison Prep Chargers are moving up to 4A football this upcoming season and are welcoming the challenges that come with that.
Head coach Landry Williams does not have a lot of experience coming back for the 2026 Chargers, but he likes his teams effort and dedication to the offseason grind.
The Chargers have four starters back on both sides of the ball led by running backs J'on Profit and Harlem Turner. Freshman quarterback Jacoby Shannon is in the lead to take over at that position, but youth will be served along both the offense and defense.
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Madison Prep will be moving from 3A to 4A and Coach Williams is excited about the challenge that comes with that move.
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