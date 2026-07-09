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LDH reports 23 cases of Cyclospora in 2026, up from previous years
BATON ROUGE — So far this year, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported 23 cases of Cyclospora, a parasitic infection that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea.
No deaths have been reported in Louisiana, LDH said. One person was hospitalized as a result of the infection, however.
The 2026 statistics from the state health department are up from previous years. The state averaged 20 reported cases over the same time period during the past five years, LDH added.
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According to the Associated Press, 29 states have reported Cyclospora infections.
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