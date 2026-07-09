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Donaldsonville courthouse closes after roof collapses as crews worked to fix ongoing damages

1 hour 53 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 11:35 AM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The courthouse in Donaldsonville was closed Thursday morning after significant damage to the courthouse's roof, the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court's office said. 

The clerk of court's office at the Donaldsonville courthouse on Houmas Street is closed, but the Gonzales office of the clerk remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WBRZ learned that the roof was damaged as crews were in the process of repairing existing damages. 

Following the roof collapse, crews sectioned off the courthouse from the road.

The roof damage and Thursday's closure come more than a year after the Donaldsonville Courthouse Restoration project, which aimed to preserve and revitalize the building, which was originally built in 1889.

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WBRZ previously reported on cracks forming in the structure of the courthouse.

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