Residents, officials weigh solutions for new Ascension school with limited road access

PRAIRIEVILLE - The brand new Bullion Primary sits secluded behind the Bullion Crossing neighborhood, and it's getting crowded.

Several years ago, the parish council unanimously voted to build the Bullion Crossing neighborhood and school but did not totally account for the impact it would have on traffic.

"In the mornings and the afternoons, the traffic is very congested coming out of the subdivision," HOA member Zeb Mayhew said. "We only have one entrance and exit, so there's a lot of congestion."

Parents and members of the HOA say the solution lies at the end of a culdesac.

A gravel road connecting the school to a main road exists but is currently unusable. So school busses have to drive through the subdivision to get anywhere.

To get to Swamp Road, bus drivers have to turn right out of the subdivision, make a u-turn and continue up Airline Hwy. The left turn light is long.

The alternative, the HOA says, is to turn that gravel road into a real road. But not everyone is on board.

Some residents on Swamp Road do not want it being used as an alternative to Airline because of traffic. Others say Swamp Road is too narrow and perhaps even more dangerous than Airline.

The Ascension Parish School Board says the superintendent and staff would be in support of efforts that "improve access to and from our schools."

"They've expressed that that's very much what they want to do. They feel it's much safer for the kids, and it would save a lot of people a lot of time," Mayhew said.