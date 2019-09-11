Residents in flood-prone neighborhood get sneak peek at new location

NEW ROADS – Residents who live in a neighborhood nicknamed "Flood City" got a first look at what their future homes could look like.

The state and federal government is looking at relocating all the homes in Pecan Acres. Announced at a meeting Wednesday night, the new location will only be a mile and a half north of the current location.

“All of the houses in Pecan Acres are slab on grade, our houses will be pier and beam that will further protect from future flooding,” said Pat Forbes with the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

The state has been working with homeowners for years through a sustainable resettlement program. The subdivision is subject to bad drainage. Many have had water in their homes 17 times in the last 30 years.

“You have to evacuate, evacuate. We have heard that so many times,” said Nakia Jones who lives on Pecan Drive East. “[This move] is not coming quick enough. We've been ready.”

Jones, along with dozens of others, has the opportunity to vote on what the final designs look like. The options include what color the homes will be, if they'll have a porch, and if the style will be traditional or contemporary.

Even though the move won't be far, it will mean a world of a difference to the residents.

“At this point really I'm just looking for a home to live in,” said Curnell Jackson, who is among those who have flooded more than two dozen times. “It happens so much that I'm kind of used to it.”

The state is waiting for an environmental study before closing on the land. Then the design team will finalize the neighborhood layout. The goal is to have construction begin one year from now, and a move-in date set for summer 2021.