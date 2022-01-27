Residents concerned after thieves strike twice in two weeks at gated apartments near LSU

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student living at The Legacy Apartment complex on Ben Hur Drive woke up Thursday morning to find his car sitting on concrete blocks and all four of his rims and tires gone.

Now, residents are trying to figure out why incidents like this one are happening.

"At first I was a little concerned. Now, I'm even more concerned given the circumstances of everything that has happened," said resident Jasmine Dareus.

The Southern University Law student hasn't been living at The Legacy very long. Now, recent crimes at the complex have her wondering if she should have moved there in the first place.

"I purposely chose this area because I thought it was a safer choice," Dareus said. "But I might have been mistaken.

Just last week another LSU student was robbed at gunpoint at the same gated apartments. The thieves took her car, cell phone, and backpack filled with her school supplies. Thankfully, she was not injured.

After Thursday's incident, Dareus says she is taking extra safety precautions.

"I'm also about to order pepper spray and a taser as well," Dareus said. "Just to be on the safe side."

WBRZ reached out to the managers of The Legacy but has not received a comment.