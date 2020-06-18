Rescue Alliance hosting drive-thru pet food bank Saturday

DENHAM SPRINGS - Rescue Alliance says that they are still responding to pet families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rescue Alliance located in Gonzales is holding a drive-thru Community Emergency Pet Food Bank event on Saturday (June 20) at 11 a.m.

The event will be held at Agape Baptist Church(25353 South Walker Road, Denham Springs) and will last until the food is gone.

The distribution is the result of a collaboration between Agape Baptist Church and Rescue Alliance.

Anyone interested in donating pet food to support the event can drop food off at:

Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville

38432 W. Airline Drive

Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs

25353 South Walker Road

Petsmart Gonzales

40451 Lowes Ave.