Reports of large Cox internet outages across the capital area

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is looking into several reports of Cox internet outages along Old Hammond Highway, Jefferson Highway, and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

A representative for the internet provider said they had to replace some equipment on lines shared with Entergy after the power company replaced their own equipment.

There is no official timeline of when internet will be restored, but customers should expect services to be back up and running by morning if not sooner.