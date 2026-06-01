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Hazmat Unit responds to LSU Lakes as rain washes road tar into lake water

1 hour 33 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 4:40 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department's Hazmat Unit responded to the LSU Lakes on Monday afternoon after a road tar substance spilled into the water.

According to the department, a road maintenance crew placed the tar along the roadway at the intersection of Ebony Street and Baywood Avenue off East Lakeshore Drive. 

Fire officials said that after the tar was placed, rainwater rinsed the substance into the drainage system around 12 p.m., leading to it spilling into the LSU Lakes. 

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Hazmat crews with the department responded to the spill on East Lakeshore Drive before containing the substance in the lake. 

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