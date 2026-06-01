Baton Rouge Police Department asks for help identifying suspect from shooting on Tams Drive

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying an individual they believe is connected to a shooting.

According to the department, the shooting occurred on May 22 around 1:30 p.m. on Tams Drive. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.