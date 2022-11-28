73°
Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures

1 hour 42 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, November 28 2022 Nov 28, 2022 November 28, 2022 11:40 AM November 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning. 

DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.

Authorities received reports of flat tires on the interstate, but DOTD reports only one person requested assistance on I-10 Monday morning. 

The interstate was fully reopened before 11 a.m.

