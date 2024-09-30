86°
Report: Verizon customers experiencing service outages nationwide
BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers across the country on Monday experienced issues accessing the service provider's wireless network, multiple news outlets report.
Around 62,000 outages were being reported as of 11:44 a.m., according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages.
Some phones experiencing service outages have switched over to SOS mode. This means the phone can still make emergency calls, such as 911, by connecting to other carriers, Apple's website notes.
