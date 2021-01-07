Report: US Capitol police officer dies after riots in DC Wednesday

Photo: PBS NewsHour / YouTube

A Capitol Police officer has died after after sustaining fatal injuries in the D.C. mobbing at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was on life support after sustaining fatal injuries in the D.C. mobbing at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Sicknick was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

His death is being further investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the USCP, and federal partners.

CNN prematurely reported that the officer had died Thursday evening, citing three sources, but retracted the statement after further clarification from Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou.

One of CNN's sources said that Capitol Police officers were gathered and told that the officer had passed away hours before his death was confirmed.