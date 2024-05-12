Report: Topgolf venue considering Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE – Topgolf, an entertainment-style, digital golf range in numerous cities is looking to make Baton Rouge its next location, the Business Report published Thursday.

Baton Rouge is in the running for a Louisiana location that could also end up being in New Orleans. Topgolf has wanted to bring its bowling alley- like golf business to Louisiana and has been interested in sites in both cities, the Baton Rouge business magazine reported on its website. It's not clear if Louisiana is selected for a new location if it would go in both cities or one.

Topgolf is hoping to rezone the area that once was Tinseltown. The company's request is for a liquor license. Liquor is an important part of the atmosphere at Topgolf – a bar and driving range.

It takes about ten-months to a year to build a Topgolf location.

The nearest Topgolf is in Texas but there are two locations coming soon to Alabama – in Birmingham and Huntsville. There are currently thirty-three locations.

According to an online map, the area Topgolf is interested in in Baton Rouge is part of a newly-annexed area of the city. Earlier this summer, the city approved annexing the Siegen Lane Marketplace shopping center.

