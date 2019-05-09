Report: Teen shoots couple trying to stop burglary at New Orleans home

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Officials say a woman was killed after she and her husband found a teenager breaking into a car outside their New Orleans home overnight.

WWL reports the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Cleveland Avenue.

Officials said the couple found the juvenile inside their car after its alarm went off. The husband, who was armed with a gun, approached the teenager but was spotted by people inside a getaway car parked nearby.

"Somebody shouted from that vehicle to shoot," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. "There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect who was in the victims' vehicle and the male victim."

The man took a bullet to the arm and his wife was struck in the head. Both were taken to a hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene but was captured at a hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to WWL, the suspected shooter is 17-year-old Emanuel Pipkins. Police said Wednesday was not the teen's first run-in with the law.

Investigators have also recovered the getaway car used in the burglary, which was reported stolen.