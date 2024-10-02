Report: Shots fired near U.S. Capitol, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON D.C. – Authorities in Washington D.C. are investigating an incident outside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday morning.

According to ABC News, one person was taken into custody after driving into a U.S. Capitol Police car attempting to hit officers. Police responded to Washington Ave and Independence Ave. That location is near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building.

ABC News reports that Capitol Police fired shots, but no one was hit. No one was hit by the suspect's car, police say. The FBI says a motive for the incident is unclear at this time.

D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

Witnesses tell the Associated Press that police had ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. Several gunshots were heard and an ambulance is on the scene. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed. Authorities will release more details later today.

