74°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: rat causes power outage, closes Orleans criminal court
NEW ORLEANS - An Entergy spokesperson says a rodent caused a power outage at the Orleans Parish criminal court, forcing the court to close Wednesday.
According to a WWLTV report, a rat or rodent made contact with an arrester, a piece of equipment that protects the building against power surges. Crews are still working to confirm the cause of the outage.
People scheduled for jury duty or other business at the court were unable to attend due to the outage. Administrators say they are hopeful to reopen the court by Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
-
EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal