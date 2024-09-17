Report: rat causes power outage, closes Orleans criminal court

Image: MidCity Messenger

NEW ORLEANS - An Entergy spokesperson says a rodent caused a power outage at the Orleans Parish criminal court, forcing the court to close Wednesday.

According to a WWLTV report, a rat or rodent made contact with an arrester, a piece of equipment that protects the building against power surges. Crews are still working to confirm the cause of the outage.

People scheduled for jury duty or other business at the court were unable to attend due to the outage. Administrators say they are hopeful to reopen the court by Thursday.

