Report: One killed, 8 hurt in shooting at New Orleans parade

By: Evie Richard

NEW ORLEANS — At least one person was killed and eight others hurt when gunfire broke out at a New Orleans parade Sunday, WWL reports.

WWL said the shooting happened during the Nine Times Second Line Parade near St. Roch around 4 p.m., as the parade was ending. The parade ran from around noon to 4 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating. No more information was immediately available. 

