Report: No jail time for retired state trooper involved on Ronald Greene death in north Louisiana

FARMERVILLE — The Ruston Daily Leader reported Monday that a former state trooper initially accused of homicide following the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene will not see jail time after taking a plea deal from prosecutors.

The newspaper said retired Trooper Kory York pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts of simple battery in 3rd Judicial District Court in Farmerville. He was sentenced to a year of probation and 160 hours of community service, the newspaper said.

Protests erupted outside the courthouse following the hearing.

Five officers had been charged, but only Union Parish deputy Chris Harpin still faces charges. Three other state troopers previously saw charges dropped.

Greene died May 10, 2019, after a high-speed chase that began in Ouachita Parish. Troopers’ body camera footage released almost two years later appears to show officers beating, kicking, and pepper spraying Greene.

York had faced a negligent homicide charge, but it was dropped last month.