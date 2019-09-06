97°
Report: New Orleans must refund more than $25M in red light camera tickets
NEW ORLEANS - An appeals court has upheld a ruling that says the city of New Orleans must back millions of dollars in traffic tickets recorded between 2008 and 2010.
WWL reports the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that tickets issued to more than 200,000 drivers in that time span are invalid because they were handled by the Department of Public Works and not police.
The news comes after the city appealed the 2017 decision by ad hoc judge Robert Burns, who ruled the city “shall immediately refund” the fines.
WWL reports most of the tickets were $110 for running a red light.
A similar lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge in 2018, but that suit is still held up in the court system.
