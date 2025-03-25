72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: NBA YoungBoy released from federal prison, transferred to Arizona facility

3 hours 3 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 5:23 PM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

PHOENIX, Arizona - Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was released from an Alabama federal prison and was transferred to a residential reentry management office in Arizona, according to The Advocate.

Management offices operate halfway houses and manage detainees as they prepare for supervised home confinement or release. Kentrell Gaulden, known as NBA YoungBoy, has a full release date of April 26.

Trending News

He has been in and out of jail jail, with stints of house arrest, since he was arrested in 2020 for federal gun possession charges while filming a music video in Baton Rouge. He was also sentenced to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges in Utah.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days