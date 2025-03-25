72°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: NBA YoungBoy released from federal prison, transferred to Arizona facility
PHOENIX, Arizona - Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was released from an Alabama federal prison and was transferred to a residential reentry management office in Arizona, according to The Advocate.
Management offices operate halfway houses and manage detainees as they prepare for supervised home confinement or release. Kentrell Gaulden, known as NBA YoungBoy, has a full release date of April 26.
Trending News
He has been in and out of jail jail, with stints of house arrest, since he was arrested in 2020 for federal gun possession charges while filming a music video in Baton Rouge. He was also sentenced to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges in Utah.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Community College hosting Drip, Sip & Jam to benefit athletics...
-
2une In Previews: Cooking in Central
-
Florida Boulevard partially blocked after 18-wheeler hits powerline
-
Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man
-
Developer eyes large property off Highway 61 for warehouse, neighbors feel left...
Sports Video
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...