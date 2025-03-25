Report: NBA YoungBoy released from federal prison, transferred to Arizona facility

PHOENIX, Arizona - Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was released from an Alabama federal prison and was transferred to a residential reentry management office in Arizona, according to The Advocate.

Management offices operate halfway houses and manage detainees as they prepare for supervised home confinement or release. Kentrell Gaulden, known as NBA YoungBoy, has a full release date of April 26.

He has been in and out of jail jail, with stints of house arrest, since he was arrested in 2020 for federal gun possession charges while filming a music video in Baton Rouge. He was also sentenced to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges in Utah.