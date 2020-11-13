Latest Weather Blog
Report: Metro council to consider reduced Alton Sterling settlement
BATON ROUGE- City-parish lawyers are offering to settle Alton Sterling's wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council rejected a settlement worth twice that much, according to The Advocate.
In September, The Metro Council voted 6-5 in favor of a $5 million settlement, with one member abstaining. Because it did not get the seven votes needed to pass, however, the measure failed.
The newspaper reports the new offer was made this week after it got approval from the Parish Attorney's Office. If the $2.5 million settlement is accepted, each of Sterling's children will receive a portion of the money. While the children are minors, the money will only be accessible with the consent of a judge.
The settlement would still need approval from the council and is expected to come up during its Dec. 8 meeting.
