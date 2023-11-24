57°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Man struck by train on New Orleans riverfront
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS – A man was killed after he was struck by a train along the New Orleans riverfront on Tuesday afternoon.
WWL reports the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River.
The man hit by the train was found in between a set of train tracks. He has not been identified at the time of this post.
According to WWL, officials say the train did not stop after it hit the man.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest