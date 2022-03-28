Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: LSU hooper Shareef O'Neal has entered the transfer portal
LSU forward Shareef O'Neal has entered the transfer portal according to a report from @VerbalCommits on twitter Monday afternoon.
O'Neal would become the latest of several LSU Tiger basketball players to enter the transfer portal following the firing of Will Wade and hiring of new hoops coach Matt McMahon.
LSU F Shareef O'Neal has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/ZlsDVVttSA— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2022
O'Neal played in 14 games this year averaging less than ten minutes played in each of them, however late in the season he was more of a reliable player contributing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
The son of former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef battled health issues at UCLA before transferring to LSU.
O'Neal reportedly joins Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray and Adam Miller in the transfer portal.
