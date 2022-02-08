Report: LSU DB's coach Corey Raymond to stay

UPDATE: According to The Advocate, Corey Raymond will not be leaving the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE - According to multiple reports LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is interviewing with SEC foe Georgia for it's open defensive back position. It was first reported by Jimmy Smith with Tiger Detail.

After rumors of Raymond being linked to the Ohio State opening for their defensive back coaching position, his name has once again popped up. This time, it's the SEC trying to poach away another top coaching talent.

Raymond has been on staff at LSU since 2012 and will be entering the final year of his contract. In his seven years in Baton Rouge he’s developed eight NFL draft picks at defensive back, including first rounders Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White.

If LSU wants to keep the ring leader of DBU, it's simple. Pay the man whatever he wants to keep him here in Baton Rouge.