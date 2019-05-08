74°
Report: Louisiana man dies rescuing fiancee at Florida beach

May 08, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

PANAMA CITY - A man from St. Tammany Parish died Tuesday while trying to save his fiancée in the Gulf of Mexico.

WWL reports Maurice Cousin, 53, went into the water after his fiancée was caught in a rip current at a Panama City beach. Family members said Cousin was able to pull the woman out but got swept up in the current himself.

After he was eventually pulled out of the water, lifeguards performed CPR until Cousin was taken away by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family members said there were yellow flags flying at the time, but the water did not appear to be too rough.

The couple was to be married next year. Cousins leaves behind a son and daughter.

