Report: Joe Brady signs contract extension with LSU

NEW ORLEANS - Joe Brady has reportedly agreed to a three year extension with LSU.

According to Sports Illustrated, the LSU passing game coordinator signed a three year contract that doubles his current salary.

The Broyle Award winner has played a big role in the development of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the nation’s top-scoring offense making him a big de

NFL teams have been keeping a close eye on Brady, especially the Carolina Panthers who expressed an interest in recruiting Brady. Sources say that Brady was considered by Carolina coach Matt Rhule for his new offensive coordinator.

Brady's full contract will be completed on a later date. This agreement between Brady and LSU means that there is a strong chance the assistant coach will stay in Baton Rouge.