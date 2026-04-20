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Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that hobbled Nussmeier in 2025
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU quarterback has a cyst on his spine, which caused pain that hobbled him during much of the 2025 season, a reporter for the NFL Network posted on X on Monday.
Sources told Tom Pelissero that the cyst pressed on a nerve, which caused pain in Nussmeier's oblique. Obliques are muscles on the sides of the abdomen used in trunk rotation.
Nussmeier is projected as a mid-round pick in the NFL draft.
Former LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier underwent tests at the NFL combine that revealed a cyst on his spine — the root cause of the persistent oblique pain that derailed his 2025 season, sources say.
The cyst was pressing on a nerve, causing discomfort in Nussmeier’s oblique. He has… pic.twitter.com/vG7iXFsleE— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 20, 2026
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