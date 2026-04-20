Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that hobbled Nussmeier in 2025

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU quarterback has a cyst on his spine, which caused pain that hobbled him during much of the 2025 season, a reporter for the NFL Network posted on X on Monday.

Sources told Tom Pelissero that the cyst pressed on a nerve, which caused pain in Nussmeier's oblique. Obliques are muscles on the sides of the abdomen used in trunk rotation.

Nussmeier is projected as a mid-round pick in the NFL draft.