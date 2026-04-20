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Report: Cyst on spine caused pain that hobbled Nussmeier in 2025

2 hours 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 11:24 AM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU quarterback has a cyst on his spine, which caused pain that hobbled him during much of the 2025 season, a reporter for the NFL Network posted on X on Monday.

Sources told Tom Pelissero that the cyst pressed on a nerve, which caused pain in Nussmeier's oblique. Obliques are muscles on the sides of the abdomen used in trunk rotation.

Nussmeier is projected as a mid-round pick in the NFL draft.

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