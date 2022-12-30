Report: Arrest made in stabbings that left Idaho college students dead

MOSCOW, ID - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday in a startling, gruesome attack that left four University of Idaho students dead, according to multiple reports.

ABC News said the suspect was captured Friday morning in Pennsylvania. Sources said that law enforcement had tracked the individual to the Pocono Mountains, where he was taken into custody by a SWAT team.

Police in Moscow, Idaho — where the killings took place — are expected to formally announced the arrest at a 1 p.m. news conference.

The news comes more than six weeks after roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on the morning of Nov. 13. Two other roommates who lived on the ground floor of the house — the victims were found on the second and third floors — survived the attack and apparently slept through the killings.

This is a developing story.