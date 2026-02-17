Report: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans following an alleged assault early Mardi Gras Day, WWL reported.

The news outlet said New Orleans Police officers responded to a business at the corner of Royal Street and Esplanade Avenue around 12:45 a.m. where LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive.

NOPD said the actor punched someone multiple times when he was removed from the business. He reportedly left, came back and started hitting the same person before punching a second person.

LaBeouf was arrested for two counts of simple battery. According to WWL, he will appear in magistrate court on Tuesday afternoon.