Report: 4 arrested at protest near French Quarter

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, July 29 2017 Jul 29, 2017 July 29, 2017 5:19 PM July 29, 2017 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested four people at a protest in New Orleans Saturday.

Police told WWL that about 75 anti-fascist and 50 anti-Sharia law protestors gathered near Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue Saturday. Three New Orleans residents and an Opelousas resident were arrested for disturbing the peace.

The following people were arrested:

-Perry Stoltz-Holstein, 29, of New Orleans

-Peter Coene, 29, of New Orleans

-Benjamin Bornstein, 28, of New Orleans

-Brody Guillory, 30, of Opelousas

Anyone with additional information about the protest is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Eighth District at 504-658-6080. 

