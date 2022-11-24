Report: 4 arrested at protest near French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested four people at a protest in New Orleans Saturday.

Police told WWL that about 75 anti-fascist and 50 anti-Sharia law protestors gathered near Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue Saturday. Three New Orleans residents and an Opelousas resident were arrested for disturbing the peace.

The following people were arrested:

-Perry Stoltz-Holstein, 29, of New Orleans

-Peter Coene, 29, of New Orleans

-Benjamin Bornstein, 28, of New Orleans

-Brody Guillory, 30, of Opelousas

Anyone with additional information about the protest is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Eighth District at 504-658-6080.