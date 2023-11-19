65°
Repairs to begin on closed I-10 West access ramp near Sorrento
SORRENTO - State Senator Eddie Lambert says work will begin soon to repair the US 61 northbound access ramp to I-10 westbound near Sorrento.
The ramp has remained closed since October 2015 after a construction vehicle with an over-height load collided with the ramp’s structure.
“According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, severe structural damage resulted from the collision,” said Sen. Lambert. “Officials at the department are working on the plans for the new ramp and they should be complete by the end of summer, when the bidding for the project will begin.”
The total cost to repair and reopen the ramp is estimated at $900,000 with construction expe
