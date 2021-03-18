Rep. Boustany drops lawsuit over prostitution allegations

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany has dropped his defamation lawsuit over a book that alleges the Republican Louisiana congressman was involved with prostitutes who were later killed.



Boustany sued the author and publisher of "Murder in the Bayou" in October, when he was in a tight competition for a U.S. Senate seat. Boustany lost his Senate bid in November and ended his lawsuit this month.



The congressman's lawyer, Jimmy Faircloth, confirmed the lawsuit dismissal Tuesday. He said Boustany felt "it would probably be best for all concerned for him not to proceed with the lawsuit."



Author Ethan Brown says he's pleased Boustany ended the lawsuit against him.



Brown's book, about the killings of eight prostitutes, cites multiple anonymous sources claiming Boustany was a client of some of the women.