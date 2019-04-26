62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Religious leaders support end to death penalty in Louisiana

49 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 4:51 AM April 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Religious leaders are trying to build support for ending Louisiana's use of the death penalty, a proposal that has repeatedly failed to gain the backing of state lawmakers.

Two dozen clergy representing Catholic and Protestant churches spoke Thursday on the Louisiana Capitol steps in favor of proposals by Republican Sen. Dan Claitor and Democratic Rep. Terry Landry to eliminate executions in the state. House lawmakers spurned similar proposals for the last two years.

The Rev. Dan Krutz, executive director of the Louisiana Interchurch Conference, says the church leaders aren't giving up and will return year after year in their bid to end capital punishment. Krutz says passage may be even tougher in a statewide election year. But he added: "Surprises happen."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days