Reggie's bar placed on suspension for 45 days

BATON ROUGE – Reggie's, a bar in Tigerland, has been placed on suspension for 45 days, according to the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

The business must close for 45 days as the result of an ATC hearing on Thursday that discussed the bar's violations.





The ATC first pulled the bar's license following a BRPD sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 37 people in Tigerland earlier this month, several of whom were arrested for underage drinking.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Judge Michael Caldwell ordered that the bar closes Tuesday and Wednesday,

The bar had its liquor license pulled earlier in July but was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge, allowing it to reopen July 3.

On Tuesday, the judge said that the temporary restraining order may have been "improperly issued".

The 45-day suspension starts July 14.