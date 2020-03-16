Regal Cinemas closing all theaters over COVID-19 fears

Regal Cinemas is shutting down all of their locations starting Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution amid the current COVID-19 circumstances until further notice.

Just three days after announcing plans to reduce theater attendance by 50%, Regal announced the news Monday on social media.

Regal announces closure of all theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Please check back soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible. — Regal (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

Fears over the rapid spread of COVID-19 sparked the decision, following moves by multiple cities and states that have prohibited large gatherings and non-essential travel in order to encourage "social distancing."

Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. with 7,155 screens in 542 theatres in 42 states and is the first big chain out of the top 3 to close. They have not announced whether the company has plans to help compensate employees during the closure or how it will handle users with an 'Unlimited Pass.'

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO said.

U.S. movie theaters nationwide are preparing to shut down following President Donald Trump's new guidelines urging against gatherings of more than 10 people due to virus concerns.

The nation's largest theater chain, AMC, announced earlier Monday that they would limit audiences to less than 50 people for every screening but have not commented on closure plans since President Trump's recent guidelines.