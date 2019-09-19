Latest Weather Blog
Ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks barred for 2 seasons
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year has been suspended for two seasons.
The state Division on Civil Rights and state's athletic association announced the sanction Wednesday. Buena Regional student Andrew Johnson, who identifies as multiracial, had been wearing a hair covering.
But referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December. Also Wednesday, the state mandated bias training for high school sports officials and staff.
Maloney had been barred from officiating while an investigation proceeded. In March, he filed notice that he planned to sue for defamation and emotional distress.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately
-
Residents get progress report on Diversion Canal as work continues
-
Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter
-
Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at...
-
Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along...
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar