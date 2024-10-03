Recent road rage shooting is latest in trend of interstate shootings

BATON ROUGE — There is an increase in interstate shootings, with the most recent one on Wednesday leading to an arrest.

Dornisha Ray, 25, was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car that hit her vehicle.

Lt. L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department said that these interstate shootings are targeted and not random.

“There’s an upward trend of shootings on the interstate because those perpetrators feel that they can get away with it because they’re riding and driving when it’s happening and they can exit the interstate without anybody seeing them,” McKneely said.

So far there have been eight interstate shootings this year, with four of them being fatal.

In March, 18-year-old Jayrick Washington was killed on I-110 near Fuqua Street.

In August, 22-year-old Antoine Bowie was shot to death on I-110 near Government Street.

Later the same month, 39-year-old Trene Walls died in a shooting on I-110 near Evangeline.

Last month, 22-year-old Erik Dorsey was shot and killed on I-10 just past the 10-12 split.

BRPD is working closely with the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Foundation on the issue,

Chairman Clay Young said, as part of their Page-Rice Initiative, they are purchasing and donating technology like license plate readers to help track down suspects.

"Right now what we're doing is talking with them to see what equipment is there already out there that maybe we can contribute to slow some of these shootings on the interstate," Young said.

McKneely said technology and brave witnesses help investigators prove what happened.

"We want a solid enough case that whenever we arrest somebody we make sure that to the best of our ability that when we make that arrest, that arrest stick, they go to court, we testify, they go through the entire process, and those individuals will be held accountable for their actions," McKneely said.